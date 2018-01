A HERVEY Bay driver, who allegedly returned the highest blood alcohol reading in Queensland on New Year's Eve, has fronted court for the first time.

Michael Louis Courtnage, 27, asked for an adjournment in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Wednesday so he could seek legal advice.

The Burrum Heads man will be mentioned again next month.

Police will allege he returned a reading of .215 - more than four times over the legal limit - when stopped in Kawungan.