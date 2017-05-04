Driver allegedly assaulted outside M'boro Maccas

THE SCENE: McDonald's Maryborough carpark was the scene of the attempted car-jacking on Tuesday night.

TWO men have been refused bail after allegedly assaulting a driver and demanding he hand over his keys outside the Maryborough McDonalds.

This is after the pair were allegedly released on bail for unrelated offences just hours earlier.

Police allege Jamie Nicholas Pearce and Reece Jason Repia confronted, assaulted and threatened the driver in the McDonalds car-park just before midnight Monday.

The driver allegedly ripped his keys from the ignition and ran into the fast-food-store for help.

While he was gone the men allegedly stole his wallet and other belongings.

But defence lawyer Travis George told Maryborough Magistrates Court, the men regretted their actions and returned to the scene to try and make amends.

It was only then, he said, that the pair was arrested.

Describing the alleged offence as a "spur of the moment" decision, Mr George said Pearce had taken Xanax and could not explain his actions.

He argued Repia had no way of knowing what was about to allegedly happen and that he was simply "in the wrong place at the wrong time".

But Police Prosecutor, Sergeant Kath Stagoll, said that claim was at odds with the evidence of the victim who said it was Repia who used words to the effect of "we're in some trouble and we need a car".

She said both men posed an unacceptable risk of failing to appear in court and committing further offences.

The men will remain behind bars until their next court appearance on June 27.