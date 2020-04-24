Driver allegedly berated dying cop

A Melbourne man is accused of filming a dying female police officer after a crash on the Eastern Freeway and berating her for wrecking his "f***ing car".

Richard Pusey, 41, appeared in Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Friday morning facing a stack of charges including driving with speed, dangerous, reckless conduct endangering life and failing to remain after a drug test.

He also faced charges of failing to render assistance, failing to exchange detail, possessing drug of dependence, destruction of evidence and three counts of commit indictable offence while on bail.

Victoria Police alleges Mr Pusey was intercepted by two officers on the Eastern Freeway on Wednesday afternoon after being seen driving his Porsche 911 at speeds up to 140km/h.

Two other officers arrived at the scene to impound Mr Pusey's car. The four officers were struck by a truck in the emergency lane and all four were killed.

Mr Pusey was uninjured and left the scene.

The court today heard the mortgage broker from Fitzroy allegedly told a dying Leading Senior Constable Lynette Taylor: "There you go. Amazing. Absolutely amazing. All I wanted to do was go home and have my sushi. Now you've f****ed my f***ing car," AAP reports.

Richard Pusey is co-operating with police after fleeing the scene. Picture: AAP Image/Michael Dodge.

Police officers attend the aftermath of a collision near the Chandler Highway in the suburb of Kew in Melbourne. Picture: AAP Image/Scott Barbour

Police have not yet spoken to the driver of the semi trailer, a man from Cranbourne identified as Mohinder Singh Bajwa.

Deputy Police Commissioner Shane Patton said on Friday morning Mr Bajwa is not yet in a position to speak with officers.

The four officers killed in the crash have been identified as Leading Senior Constable Taylor, Constable Glen Humphris, Senior Constable Kevin King and Constable Josh Prestney.

On Thursday night, they were remembered during a tribute that saw several Melbourne CBD landmarks bathed in blue light.

An in memoriam page set up by Victoria police was also flooded with tributes.

On Thursday evening, Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton said the freeway's cameras and bodycam footage from the officers contains "quite illustrative" evidence of what happened.

"We've got a lot of evidence to piece together and while we currently don't know [what caused the crash], we will know before too much longer," he told A Current Affair.

According to 7News, Mr Pusey was not in the path of the truck that killed the four officers because he was urinating on the side of the road at the time.

Detectives are still investigating the tragic crash that led to the single biggest loss of lives in state history.

Commissioner Ashton said the semi trailer driven by Mr Bajwa "appears to have moved from one of the traffic lanes of the freeway into the emergency lane and travelled a short distance in the emergency lane at around 100km/h".

He said Mr Bajwa suffered a "medical episode", "which seemed to involve him blacking out".

"The investigation into the exact cause of the collision remains ongoing," the force said in a statement.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident or with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."

