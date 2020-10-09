Driver allegedly caught four times over limit on Fraser Island

A MAN has allegedly been caught driving on Fraser Island while four times over the legal alcohol limit.

Officers from Fraser Island Police Station were conducting patrols outside of Happy Valley on October 6 when they stopped a vehicle about 5.02pm for the purpose of a random breath test.

The driver, a 49-year-old Gold Coast man, allegedly registered more than four times over the legal limit.

As a result he was taken to Fraser Island Police Station where he allegedly registered a reading of 0.201.

He was charged with high range drink driving and is due to appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on November 11.