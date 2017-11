A drink driver was caught in Hervey Bay.

A DRINK driver blew nearly three times the legal limit.

Police pulled the motorist over for a RBT just before 2am Thursday.

The 30-year-old was driving his sedan along Stephenson St in Pialba when he was caught at 1.50am.

He blew 0.148%.

The man will face Hervey Bay Magistrates charged with drink driving at a later date.

With the holiday season just around the corner, police are warning motorists to play it safe.