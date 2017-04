A MOTORIST was caught driving at 156kmh on the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea.

The driver, who was busted in a 100kmh zone on Friday, was one of five speeding drivers highlighted by police on the second day of their Easter Break phase.

Police expected to issue tickets to about 14,000 speeding drivers.

Police conducted 12,300 random breath tests on Good Friday which resulted in 56 drivers being charged with drink driving.