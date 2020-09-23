Menu
Driver busted going more than 40km over limit

Carlie Walker
23rd Sep 2020 3:30 PM
A DRIVER has been busted going 43km over the speed limit on the Bruce Highway at Howard.

It is alleged that about 5.40pm on September 21 on the Bruce Highway, police officers detected the Ford Falcon doing 143km/h in a 100km zone.

As a result, the 32-year-old Calamvale man behind the wheel was fined $1245 and lost eight demerit points.

He also lost his licence for six months.

Police are reminding motorists to always be mindful of the fatal five, including speeding, drink or drug driving, lack of seatbelts, fatigue and driver distraction, as these factors cannot only damage the lives of motorists, but also those around them.

bruce highway driver fcpolice howard speeding
Fraser Coast Chronicle

