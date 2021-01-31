Menu
Driver caught doing 75kmh over speed limit on residential street

Peter Hardwick
31st Jan 2021 8:53 AM
A 49-YEAR-OLD man caught doing 75kmh over the speed limit on a Dalby street has been handed a sizeable on-the-spot ticket.

Sergeant Sean Donaghy of Dalby Police said the driver had been clocked doing 155kmh in the 80kmh zone on Dixon St, Dalby, about 9.30am on January 17.

Police at the scene said his car had been seen to be overtaking other vehicles on the road in what was considered a dangerous manner.

He initially appeared to be ignoring police directions to stop but pulled into a driveway where police spoke to him, he said.

Asked why he had been driving at such speed, the 49-year-old had replied that “he didn’t want to be caught by police”, Sgt Donaghy said.

The driver was handed a $1245 fine and disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for six months.

Originally published as Driver caught doing 75kmh over speed limit on residential street

Toowoomba Chronicle

