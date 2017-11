A 25-YEAR old man will face court after allegedly blowing more than twice the legal limit of alcohol on Sunday.

Police intercepted the man travelling along Kent St in Urangan for an RBT about midnight.

The man gave a positive test and was taken to the Hervey Bay Police Station for further tests.

He allegedly blew .123 - two-and-a-half times the legal limit.

He will face court later this month.