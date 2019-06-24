Menu
A 28-year-old Sunshine Acres woman has been charged after a car crash in Beelbi Creek last week where the car she was driving flipped multiple times.
News

Driver charged after lucky escape from Beelbi Creek crash

Jessica Lamb
by
24th Jun 2019 10:57 AM
A LEARNER driver has been charged after the car she was driving flipped five times in Beelbi Creek last week.

The Sunshine Acres woman was allegedly unsupervised behind the wheel, heading towards Torbanlea about 1.30pm Thursday, June 20, when the car crashed on Torbanlea Pialba Rd near Gear Rd.

Paramedics assessed the driver for minor injuries and she declined transport to hospital.

The woman was charged with driving without due care and attention and driving as an unaccompanied learner driver.

A police spokesperson said the vehicle left the road and flipped multiple times before coming to rest about 60m from the road.

The driver is due to appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates court on July 24.

