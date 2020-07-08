Driver clocked almost 60km/h over speed limit

A driver was clocked at Cherwell almost 60km/h over the speed limit. Generic photo used. Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily

A driver was clocked at Cherwell almost 60km/h over the speed limit. Generic photo used. Photo: Cade Mooney / Sunshine Coast Daily

A DRIVER clocked almost 60km/h over the speed limit has copped a hefty fine.

Howard police officers caught a 25-year-old Tugan man driving 157km/h in a 100km/h zone along the Bruce Highway at Cherwell, about 8pm on July 4.

The man was fined $1245 and given eight demerit points.

Police took the opportunity to remind motorists of the importance of staying safe on the roads, especially during the school holidays.

“Now that we are starting to see more drivers on our roads with the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, police are urging everyone to stay safe on our roads and survive the drive,” a police statement read.

“Police want to remind road users of the Fatal Five factors; slow down, don’t drink/drug drive, always wear your seat belts, don’t drive fatigued and don’t drive distracted.”