M'boro driver caught at shocking speed on suburban street

A MARYBOROUGH man was clocked at more than double the speed limit on a suburban street.

Officers fined the 53-year-old after he was caught driving 131km/h in a 60km/h zone on Guava St, about 3.30pm on Tuesday, July 28.

He was fined $1245 and copped eight demerit points.

He also lost his license for six months.

Police took the opportunity to remind drivers of the importance of following the Fatal Five.

"Always be mindful of the Fatal Five; speeding, drink/drug driving, lack of seatbelt, fatigue and driver distraction, as these factors can not only damage the lives of motorists, but those around them also," a police statement read.