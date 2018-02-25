Driver crashes into light pole while under influence

Hervey Bay Police were called to a single vehicle traffic crash in Urangan around midnight on Friday.

Hervey Bay Police were called to a single vehicle traffic crash in Urangan around midnight on Friday. File

A DRIVER has earned himself a court date after crashing into a light pole while under the influence.

Hervey Bay Police were called to a single vehicle traffic crash in Urangan around midnight on Friday.

Police allege a vehicle approached the roundabout from Drummond St when the driver lost control, mounted a gutter and collided with a light pole.

The driver left the scene and returned a short while later.

He recorded a positive breath test and was taken to the Hervey Bay station for further testing.

He will appear in the Hervey Bay Magistrates court on April 4.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.