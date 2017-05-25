Driver crashes into power pole near Bunnings

A 49-YEAR-OLD man crashed his car into a power pole in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the single vehicle accident at the Bunnings intersection on Boat Harbour Dr at 3.10am.

Sergeant Paul Byrne from Hervey Bay Police Station said one lane of of the road was closed around the crash while Ergon Energy crews made sure the area was safe.

The driver and only person in the vehicle was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries.

A Random Breath Test came back negative.