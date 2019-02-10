Menu
Driver dead, Bruce Hwy closed after horror smash

by NIC DARVENIZA
10th Feb 2019 7:52 AM

A driver has died and a section of the Bruce Highway is closed after a horror smash south of Townsville this morning.

A sedan and a truck were involved in the two-vehicle crash near Alligator Creek shortly before 5am today.

Queensland Ambulance Service attended one patient who suffered critical injuries and later died at the scene.

No other drivers or passengers required treatment.

The Highway was closed shortly after the crash near Killymoon Creek and police advise it was scheduled to reopen around 10am while the Forensic Crash Unit continues their investigations.

Police are still searching for the driverâ€™s next-of-kin.

