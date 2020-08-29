Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged after police say he deliberately hit a pedestrian with his car.
Crime

Driver deliberately hit pedestrian, cops say

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:31 AM

Police have arrested a man for allegedly running over a pedestrian on purpose in Perth.

The driver of a Ford Falcon sedan, 32, was driving along Walter Rd West in Dianella when he allegedly started shouting at the pedestrian about 9pm on Thursday.

WA police say the pedestrian then crossed the road when the driver swerved to run him over.

CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News
CCTV footage from a nearby business shows the car driving towards the pedestrian. Picture: 9 News

 

The vehicle then drove away before stopping nearby on Shaftesbury Ave before the driver walked back towards the victim.

The pedestrian, 48, was taken to Royal Perth Hospital by ambulance with shoulder and facial injuries.

The 32-year-old man from Noranda was charged with intent to cause bodily harm.

He is due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on September 14.

Originally published as Driver deliberately hit pedestrian: cops

The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
The footage shows the pedestrian being hit. Picture: 9 News
crime dangerous drivng police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'Enough': Business owners sick of abuse over virus rules

        Premium Content 'Enough': Business owners sick of abuse over virus rules

        News One business has been forced to close its doors and it’s not because of the virus.

        Not on my watch: Why mayor shot down new housing project

        Premium Content Not on my watch: Why mayor shot down new housing project

        Property ‘This is not the kind of development I want to be responsible for’

        EXPLAINED: What happens if councillor wins state seat

        Premium Content EXPLAINED: What happens if councillor wins state seat

        Politics Chapman’s election bid raises questions about process