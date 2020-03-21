Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
FATAL CRASH: A Brisbane man, 54, died this morning after a crash with a semi-trailer.
News

Man dies after crash with truck on Southern Downs

Tessa Flemming
21st Mar 2020 8:02 AM | Updated: 8:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 54-year-old man has tragically died after a crash at the Eight-mile intersection, outside of Warwick, this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the Cunningham Highway just after 1am on Saturday, following reports of a collision between a semi-trailer and a red sedan.

According to Warwick police sergeant Shane Reid, the Brisbane man was trapped inside the car as it burst into flames, and had sadly died by the time emergency services reached the scene.

As of 7.30am, the Cunningham Highway remains closed.

Sgt Reid said next-of-kin had been notified.

"Preliminary investigations suggest a vehicle travelled to the wrong side of road, causing a high-speed head-on crash," he said.

Dashcam footage was collected from the vehicles and will be as used as evidence in their ongoing investigation.

The 35-year-old male truck driver escaped without injury.

road traffic crash toowoomba warwick
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        premium_icon Caring Keri helps isolated Bay residents

        News Via social media requests, volunteers are delivering essentials like groceries and medications to the region’s vulnerable.

        Year 5 student hits right notes with kindness

        premium_icon Year 5 student hits right notes with kindness

        News A little bit of kindness goes along way at Sandy Strait Sate School.

        Hospital chiefs step up protective COVID measures

        premium_icon Hospital chiefs step up protective COVID measures

        News Wide Bay’s hospital chiefs will limit visitor numbers and use a “drive-through”...

        Seafood supplier’s call to shop local amid virus crisis

        premium_icon Seafood supplier’s call to shop local amid virus crisis

        News It’s cheap, delicious and healthy and there’s plenty to go around.That’s the...