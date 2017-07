A DRIVER has been fined after a three-vehicle crash on Tavistock St and Torquay Tce at the weekend.

The crash occurred Saturday about 9am, where a car failed to give way at the corner of Tavistock St and Torquay Tce.

One of the drivers of the vehicles was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital with a cut to the head.

All three vehicles sustained moderate damage and were towed from the scene.

The driver at fault was fined $378 by police.