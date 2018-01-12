Driver fined over three-car crash involving pub courtesy bus

CRASH AFTERMATH: A three-car crash happened on Torquay Rd, Scarness next to the Police Station, about 7.40pm on September 6.

A SERIOUS three-vehicle crash involving a pub courtesy bus in Scarness last year happened because a distracted driver ran a red light, a court has heard.

A lapse of concentration from Aaron James Provost, who was also over the legal alcohol limit at the time, resulted in numerous people suffering serious injuries.

The 27-year-old concreter pleaded guilty in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday to driving without due care and drink driving.

After the crash at the Queens Rd and Torquay Rd intersection on September 6, Provost told officers "I think I ran a red light."

He also said: "I ran into the van and that's all I can remember."

A breath test revealed Provost had an alcohol concentration reading of 0.051, putting him just over the legal limit.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling said Provost admitted to drinking earlier that day saying he had consumed "four stubbies".

Two people inside the pub courtesy bus suffered the most serious injuries out of the casualties.

All three cars involved were write-offs.

The crash happened about 7.40pm, next to the Hervey Bay Police Station.

Provost and his partner were arguing in the car in the moments leading to the accident, the court heard.

Defence lawyer Hamish Isles said his client was "extremely remorseful" about his actions and the injuries he caused.

"They were involved in an every day domestic argument between a couple," Mr Isles said.

"He has deep shame over what was essentially a momentary lapse of attention."

His girlfriend was also injured in the incident.

Provost has a history involving drink driving, and appeared in court for a separate drink driving charge last year.

Provost has been a concreter for the past 10 years. He relocated to the Hervey Bay region 18 months ago.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge commented the consequences of the crash were "significant" and based on Provost's recent conviction, he would have known "drinking and driving don't mix."

Provost was fined $2500 and disqualified from driving for nine months.