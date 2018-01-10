Driver flees car after flames erupt in bonnet

THE driver of a commodore was quick to get out of his car after the engine department went up in flames.

Maryborough fire crews were called to the corner of Ferry and Alice Sts near McDonald's after reports of a car fire on Tuesday night.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said when they arrived there were flames burning under the bonnet.

The driver, who had pulled up at the lights, was safely out of the car, along with passengers.

Crews had the blaze under control within about five minutes after arrived just before 6pm.

The cause of the fire is believed to be engine related, but is unknown at this stage.