Driver flees scene after stolen car crashes, rolls

A STOLEN car landed on its roof after the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a parked vehicle this morning at Buddina.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Bermagui Crescent and Lowanna Dr just after 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said.

The driver, a man in his 20s, fled the scene before emergency services arrived, a Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said.

Two passengers, a man and a woman, were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

The car was reportedly stolen from Caloundra West on Thursday night. The QPS spokeswoman said the suspect is known to police.

Investigations are continuing.

