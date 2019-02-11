Driver flees the scene after car crashes into power pole

A DRIVER has fled the scene after a crash in Hervey Bay overnight.

Two people were in the vehicle when it crashed into a power pole on Taylor St and Torquay Rd at 12.39am on Monday.

The female passenger, aged in her 20s, was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

She allegedly also tried to flee the scene but was found a short distance away with seatbelt injuries.

The incident caused a blackout in Pialba from the shopping precinct all the way to Beach Rd.

The powerline sustained significant damage and there was minor damage to the pole.

Ergon was called to the scene to repair the damage.

Police are investigating the incident.