Driver follows woman home during heated act of road rage

A PROSERPINE man says a lewd comment from a fellow driver, suggesting he was "the load his mother should have swallowed", drove him to take an act of road rage too far.

John Shane Tanner got into an argument with a woman in the Whitsunday Shopping Centre car park in July, then followed her home.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Sarah Rowe told Proserpine Magistrates Court this week the woman could not see the headlights or number plates on the car driven by Tanner behind her, because he was driving so close.

Sen-Constable Rowe said when the woman and Tanner arrived at her home, he continued verbally abusing her including saying, "what the f--- is your problem?"

The court heard the woman's partner intervened while she was on the phone to police and when the woman took a photo of Tanner's number plate, Tanner left the scene.

This week Tanner pleaded guilty to one count each of driving without reasonable consideration for other people using a road and public nuisance.

Lawyer Peta Vernon appeared for Tanner, saying the 49-year-old boat skipper was subjected to a "tirade of abuse" from the woman in the car park.

One particular comment got under his skin, Ms Vernon said, when the woman told Tanner he was "the load his mother should have swallowed".

"He knows he should have let it go because this is where he is right now," Ms Vernon said.

The court heard Tanner was a man of otherwise good character and drove about one kilometre to follow the woman.

Magistrate James Morton told Tanner he ought to know better.

He fined the father of four $800 and convictions were recorded.