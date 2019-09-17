Menu
TRIBUTE: A memorial set up at the crash site on Mackay-Bucasia Road for Jack Dunwoodie
Crime

Driver ignored roadblock at scene of teen’s fatal crash

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
17th Sep 2019 5:00 AM
Subscriber only

AN UNLICENSED driver on a Macca's run sped through a police roadblock as officers were investigating the fatal crash that killed Mackay teen Jack Dunwoodie.

Now Aaron Cox must show why Magistrate Mark Nolan should not disqualify his licence after police prosecutions called for a court-ordered driving ban.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Cox had ignored the road closed signs - thinking it was an RBT and licence check site - because he did not want to be busted driving without a licence, which had expired in April.

 

Jack Dunwoodie was killed on August 22, 2019 in a single vehicle crash at Mount Pleasant.
As the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating the fatality on Mackay Bucasia Rd on August 22 Cox sped by destroying a traffic cone and nearly collided with a police officer, who was forced to jump out the way.

He later told police he continued through the crash zone because he thought "I've come this far I might as well keep going".

Self represented, Cox pleaded guilty to reckless and unlicensed driving and ignoring a traffic diversion.

Police noted down the vehicle registration number and went to a Beaconsfield address at 11.45pm. Cox walked out the unit saying "I surrender".

He told officers he had been driving to McDonald's to get food while his girlfriend was in the shower.

Prosecutor Sergeant Hannah Beaumont called for his licence to be disqualified, and Mr Nolan issued Cox with a show cause notice for why it should not.

The case was adjourned to October 8 for sentence.

jack dunwoodie mackay courts mackay magistrates court mackay police queensland police service
