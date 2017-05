A 36-YEAR-OLD man has been charged for evading police in Hervey Bay.

The Fraser Coast man has been charged for evading police and for having an unregistered vehicle.

Police said the driver was also unlicensed.

The driver was travelling along Old Maryborough Rd in a black ute when he sped off from police on Thursday.

The vehicle was found at an address in Urangan a short time later.

The man is due to face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on June 8.