Crime

Driver in fatal smash stopped at airport

by Hannah Higgins
3rd Aug 2019 3:52 PM

A MAN has been arrested while trying to leave the country and charged over a crash that claimed the lives of two young people in southern NSW.

The 22-year-old Nepalese national was stopped by police at Sydney Airport on Friday night - five days after the car he was driving rolled north of Cooma, police say.

Police were called to the scene of the crash at 3.40 am on July 28. Two passengers inside the car, a 21-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman, died at the scene.

The driver and two other passengers were left with head lacerations but survived the incident.

Police say the driver was attempting to board a flight out of the country when they arrested him.

He's now facing a string of charges including two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death, two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and negligent driving causing death.

He was refused bail and is due to appear at Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

