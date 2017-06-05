Driver injured in crash on Pialba Burrum Heads Rd

The scene of a two-vehicle crash along Pialba Burrum Heads Rd.

PART of the Pialba-Burrum Heads Rd was blocked off after a two-vehicle crash after 5pm.

Police and Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to the scene after the two cars collided about 5.30pm just outside of Dundowran.

One of the vehicles was reportedly slowing down to pull over before the second vehicle struck the rear of the first car.

A female driver was taken to hospital with minor neck injuries.

Drivers are reminded to be cautious of changed traffic conditions along the Pialba Burrum Heads Rd.