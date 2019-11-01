Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Crime

Driver jailed for killing mother of four

by Steve Zemek, AAP
1st Nov 2019 12:38 PM

A CENTRAL Coast man who hit and killed a mother of four with his car as she was crossing a road has been jailed for at least 20 months.

Menouar Belkadi, 25, was on Friday sentenced in the Downing Centre District Court for his dangerous driving which caused the death of 32-year-old pedestrian Annabelle Deall.

Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP
Menouar Belkadi arrives at the Downing Centre Court in Sydney today. Picture: Bianca De Marchi/AAP

Judge Sarah Huggett sentenced Belkadi to two years and eight months in jail over the 2016 incident on the Scenic Highway at Terrigal, with a non-parole period of 20 months.

Belkadi admitted driving 10km/h over the speed limit before he swerved onto the wrong side of the road and struck Ms Deall.

The victim's family outside court said they were disappointed by the length of the sentence.

Annabelle Deall. Picture: Facebook
Annabelle Deall. Picture: Facebook

More Stories

Show More
car crash crossing road driver mother killed

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The councils copping the most complaints

        premium_icon The councils copping the most complaints

        Council News Queensland’s local councils watchdog is already struggling to keep up with complaints, and it has a warning for anyone looking to lodge one.

        DAY FOUR: Closing arguments expected in Loft trial

        premium_icon DAY FOUR: Closing arguments expected in Loft trial

        News Rolling coverage of day four of ex-mayor Chris Loft's trial

        FESTIVE: Christmas lights are already going up around Coast

        premium_icon FESTIVE: Christmas lights are already going up around Coast

        News The council will create maps of the participating homes

        No regional deal divide, say LNP politicians

        premium_icon No regional deal divide, say LNP politicians

        Politics The Federal Government offers $173m for its scheme