Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Breaking

Driver killed in horror crash on hinterland road

Ashley Carter
4th Nov 2020 7:00 AM | Updated: 8:46 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man has been killed after being thrown from a car in a horrific single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said emergency services were called to the crash on Landsborough Maleny Rd and Reservoir Rd about 6.30am.

'Too many deaths': Young man killed in late-night crash

Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

It's understood the driver was thrown from the car as it left the road.

Police and firefighters remain on scene.

The police spokesman said there were no impacts to traffic.

More to come.

Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.
Emergency services have rushed to a serious single-vehicle crash at Landsborough this morning. Photo: Patrick Woods / Sunshine Coast Daily.

More Stories

editors picks landsborough landsborough maleny road
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MURDER CASE: How man in ditch was living out dying days

        Premium Content MURDER CASE: How man in ditch was living out dying days

        News The devastated family of the man allegedly murdered near Gympie this week have been ‘blindsided’:

        Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Premium Content Who’s in the frame for Premier’s new-look Cabinet

        Politics Clues to Annastacia Palaszczuk’s new Labor cabinet

        M’boro man who sent 264 texts to ex jailed

        Premium Content M’boro man who sent 264 texts to ex jailed

        Crime He was forbidden from contacting her