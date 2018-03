This car had significant front end damage after the driver hit a metal pole at Tinana in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

THE driver of this smashed up car is lucky to have escaped without serious injury after hitting a metal light pole head-on.

Emergency crews were called to Gympie Road in Tinana just after 5am on Tuesday.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle escaped without serious injury.

There were traffic delays for a short time while the crash scene was cleared and the car was towed away.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.