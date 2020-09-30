Driver more worried about ice cream than flipped car

A man has flipped his car on a roundabout, and in a confused state, was more concerned about his ice cream still in the vehicle (File Image).

AFTER flipping his truck at a roundabout, Brock Deverux was more concerned about his ice-cream still in the vehicle rather than escaping his car.

Earlier, a taxi driver had called police after Deverux's grey Mazda ute had swerved in front of the taxi and hit the kerb before driving away.

A second witness called triple-0 saying the ute had been involved in a single vehicle crash at a roundabout intersection.

When police arrived on scene, the ute was on its side in the middle of the roadway.

"He (Deverux) was standing in the vehicle and failing to understand police and other emergency services instructions to kick out the window," Police prosecutor senior constable Narelle Lowe said.

The Gatton Magistrates Court heard that Deverux, 35, from Bentley Park, was instructed to pass his keys through a hole in the windscreen so police could unlock the vehicle.

"The defendant appeared confused and was more concerned about having to leave his ice cream in the vehicle than getting out of the car," Snr Const Lowe said.

Once out the vehicle, Deverux sat on a toolbox that was attached to the tray of his ute.

Snr Const Lowe said Deverux was struggling to understand questions from emergency services and appeared to be affected by an unknown drug.

"He asked police where his vehicle was, but he was sitting on it," Snr Const Lowe said.

He was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital by ambulance.

Deverux pleaded guilty to one charge of driving under the influence of alcohol and represented himself in court.

"I'm very remorseful for the stupid decisions I made that night," Deverux said.

"Since that incident I haven't touched drugs and I've remained clean, and it's what I intend to do."

Magistrate Howard Osborne convicted and fined Deverux $1500 and disqualified him from driving for 12 months.