Driver nabbed at 170kmh in 100kmh zone on busy Coast road

Amy Formosa
by
23rd Mar 2018 10:30 AM

BEING clocked at 170kmh is no Sunday drive, but with a potential head-on impact force of up to 270kmh, it's a recipe for a fatality.

A man was clocked at 170kmh in a 100kmh zone on a busy Fraser Coast road.

The 44-year-old man was pulled over by police on Hervey Bay Maryborough Rd at Susan River after being detected on a mobile radar.

The driver of the orange Holden Commodore copped a $1,177 fine and lost eight points.

Hervey Bay Acting Sergeant Craig Lewis said with the number of fatalities we've had on our roads recently, people needed to drive to the conditions and keep in mind the fatal five.

"Coming up to the Easter period we'll have more police on the roads," he said.

"We don't want any fatalities over Easter.

"If this driver would have hit someone in a head-on, you're looking at a speed of 270km on impact - and that's a fatality on the road."

The incident happened on March 19 at 1pm.

It comes after a Fraser Coast photographer drove about 130kmh in a 60kmh zone before crashing into a car earlier in the month.

