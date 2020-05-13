Menu
Fraser Coast police are urging motorists to slow down following several alleged incidents of excessive speeding. PHOTO: File.
Driver pinged on notorious stretch as speedsters fined

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
13th May 2020 1:47 PM
A MARYBOROUGH woman is the latest motorist to find herself in hot water for excessive speeding on Fraser Coast roads.

The 53-year-old was intercepted by police for allegedly travelling at more than 40km/h over the limit.

She was allegedly pinged at 144km/h in a 100km/h zone on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd in Dunmora on Tuesday.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan said the stretch of road was notorious for being dangerous.

The motorist was fined $1245 and issued eight demerit points.

In a separate incident on the Bruce Highway near Howard, police busted a 43-year-old woman for alleg-edly driving at 169km/h in a 100km/h zone on the weekend.

Sen Constable Ryan said the driver was pulled over at Cherwell River at about 6.25pm on Sunday.

The motorist was also fined $1245 and issued eight demerit points.

“Due to the nature of the offence, the woman’s vehicle was immobilised for 90 days,” Sen Constable Ryan added.

Road users are also being urged to slow down when approaching schools.

“School zones are active,” Sen Constable Ryan said.

This warning comes after a motorist was recorded driving at 77km/h near the Torbanlea State School zone after students began returning to class after health restrictions eased.

Three other motorists – driving at 69km/h, 65km/h and 52km/h respectively – were busted in Doolong Rd in Wondunna.

Sen Constable Ryan is urging motorists to observe the “fatal five” whenever getting behind the wheel.

