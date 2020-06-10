Driver pulls through after triple tragedy crash

TRIPLE TRAGEDY: The horror scenes at the crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd. Photo: 7 News

A WOMAN fighting for life in hospital has pulled through after a horrific Western Downs crash which claimed the lives of three men.

The 42-year-old woman's condition has been downgraded from critical to stable two weeks after the crash.

The driver was airlifted to Princess Alexander Hospital after the car she was driving with five passengers on-board hit a tree and erupted into flames on Chinchilla Tara Road on Thursday, May 21.

A Princess Alexandra Hospital spokeswoman said the driver is still recovering at the hospital.

"The female patient involved in the car accident in Chinchilla last month is in a stable condition," the spokeswoman said.

ON SCENE: Emergency crews responded to a car crash on Chinchilla Tara Rd at 5.50pm. Pic: Peta McEachern

After the crash, acting Officer in Charge of Miles Ambulance Station Bryce Williams said the woman was airlifted to the Brisbane hospital in a critical condition.

"She has serious abdominal and chest injuries which were critical in nature," he said.

Acting District Superintendent for the South West Gareth Channells said it seems the accident accrued when the sedan overtook a vehicle at high speed before losing control and colliding with a tree.

Mr Channells said investigations are under way to ascertain whether drugs and alcohol were involved, although wet conditions are likely to have contributed.

TRAGEDY: Officer in Charge of Miles Ambulance Station Bryce Williams and District Superintendent for the South West Gareth Channells. Pic: Peta McEachern

"The roads were still damp and wet so the conditions may have played a part," he said.

"Our investigations will continue … to try and get a better understanding of what actually occurred and what the contributing factors were.

"Our sympathies and thoughts go out to family and friends."

The three men sitting in the back seat; two men from Tara (aged 35 and 36) and a 40-year-old man from Dalby, tragically passed at the scene.

The front seat passenger, 49-year-old man from Tara, sustained minor injuries to his shoulder.

Forensic investigations into the crash are continuing.