Driver runs off after crashing car into power pole

POLICE are looking for the driver who ran off after crashing his car into a power pole.

The car he was driving brought down lines after smashing into a power pole about 4.30am on Friday.

Police said the driver took off by foot and hasn't been seen since.

The crash happened on Elizabeth Street.

It's unknown if power was disrupted as a result of the crash.

Ergon Energy was called to the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.