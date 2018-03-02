Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Driver runs off after crashing car into power pole

2nd Mar 2018 9:46 AM | Updated: 9:49 AM

POLICE are looking for the driver who ran off after crashing his car into a power pole.

The car he was driving brought down lines after smashing into a power pole about 4.30am on Friday.

Police said the driver took off by foot and hasn't been seen since.

The crash happened on Elizabeth Street.

It's unknown if power was disrupted as a result of the crash.

Ergon Energy was called to the scene.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stopper on 1800 333 000.

Related Items

Show More
car crash emergency services fcemergency hervey bay
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Emergency services at serious crash near Hervey Bay

Emergency services at serious crash near Hervey Bay

Breaking Emergency service crews are at the scene of a serious crash in Booral.

  • 2nd Mar 2018 8:34 PM
UPDATE: Fatigue behind horror crash near Maryborough

UPDATE: Fatigue behind horror crash near Maryborough

News One of the patients has a serious head injury.

10 boredom busters this weekend on the Fraser Coast

10 boredom busters this weekend on the Fraser Coast

Whats On Find out what fun activities you can do this weekend.

Stephens earns personal best at Aussies

Stephens earns personal best at Aussies

Swimming Keira Stephens smashed her previous personal best.

Local Partners