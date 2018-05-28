Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Driver runs red light, crashes into car

Inge Hansen
by
28th May 2018 7:00 PM

TWO people were injured in a crash after a driver allegedly ran a red light at an intersection.

One driver, in a Holden Commodore, was travelling down Boat Harbour Dr between 3-3.30pm Friday when he allegedly crashed into a car at the Denman's Camp Rd intersection.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL CRIME COVERAGE HERE>>

Police will allege the driver of the Commodore ran a red light and was unable to stop in time.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution.

Related Items

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    COURT: Dementia patient scammed by carer

    premium_icon COURT: Dementia patient scammed by carer

    News The 61-year-old Gundiah man pleaded guilty to one count of fraud when he appeared before Maryborough Magistrate Court.

    • 28th May 2018 6:15 PM
    COURT: Fraser Island holiday ends in alleged sex assault

    premium_icon COURT: Fraser Island holiday ends in alleged sex assault

    News When asked how it made her feel, she said: 'Like I was nothing'.

    UPDATE: Man charged after allegedly biting police officer

    premium_icon UPDATE: Man charged after allegedly biting police officer

    News The man was arrested on Alice Street on Monday morning.

    19 pet birds stolen from man's backyard

    premium_icon 19 pet birds stolen from man's backyard

    Crime The birds were believed to be stolen in broad daylight

    Local Partners