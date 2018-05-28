Driver runs red light, crashes into car

TWO people were injured in a crash after a driver allegedly ran a red light at an intersection.

One driver, in a Holden Commodore, was travelling down Boat Harbour Dr between 3-3.30pm Friday when he allegedly crashed into a car at the Denman's Camp Rd intersection.

Police will allege the driver of the Commodore ran a red light and was unable to stop in time.

Both drivers sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

They were taken to hospital as a precaution.