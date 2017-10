A DRIVER, seen swerving along the road was allegedly more than four times over the legal limit.

The the 43-year-old allegedly blew 0.225% after the report was made to police by a member of the public.

Police said the man was driving a red Holden sedan and was seen in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

The man will face Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Novermber 15 charged with drink driving.