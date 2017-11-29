Menu
Driver sends police on chase down Maryborough roads

Mohammed Zaid Ali, 38, of Maryborough, heads back to jail after his appearance in Maryborough Magistrates Court.
Annie Perets
by

HE WAITED out a five-year driving disqualification period, but Mohammed Zaid Ali's return to the wheel was a disaster.

The 39-year-old man landed in jail after he sent police on a wild-goose chase on October 24 through prominent Maryborough streets.

Wearing handcuffs and jail attire in Maryborough Magistrates Court, Ali pleaded guilty on Monday to multiple driving and drug charges.

It included two counts of dangerous driving.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk told the court Ali caught the attention of officers when he was speeding "excessively" on Ellena St about 10am.

Despite being told to stop, Ali continued driving making his way through Alice St.

In his bid to get away, Ali then drove through a construction site at Mary St, speeding past the workers.

Sgt Quirk said a worker "suffered extreme anxiety" as a result of Ali's driving.

Ali was disqualified from driving for five years in 2012, with the October offence happening after the disqualification period was finished.

But Ali had failed to renew his licence, leading him to also being convicted for driving unlicensed.

After being arrested, he told officers he planned to renew his license that day.

His defence lawyer said that Ali, a father, hoped to run a butchery shop in Aldershot in the near future.

Ali was sentenced to 18-months imprisonment, to be released on parole April 23 next year.

