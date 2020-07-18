Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A driver of a ute that allegedly collided at speed with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer.
A driver of a ute that allegedly collided at speed with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer.
Crime

Driver smashes into seven cars, fence before assaulting cop

by Isabella Magee
18th Jul 2020 10:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A driver of a ute that allegedly collided "at speed" with seven vehicles before rolling and crashing into a fence has then allegedly assaulted a police officer after he attempted to flee.

Police responded to a serious traffic crash in Moorooka where a driver allegedly smashed into seven vehicles at "high speed", before rolling his car, and then crashing into a fence at about 6.30pm.

An on-foot police pursuit then occurred after the driver allegedly attempted to leave the scene.

The man allegedly wrestled and struggled with a 51-year-old police officer, before more officers intervened.

A senior constable was treated for a laceration to his face which he sustained during the alleged assault.

A 30-year-old Taringa man was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, with injuries he sustained during the crash.

Investigations are continuing.

Originally published as Driver smashes into seven cars, fence before assaulting cop

crime

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FACEBOOK FRAUD: Bay mum rips off retiree

        premium_icon FACEBOOK FRAUD: Bay mum rips off retiree

        Crime A retiree, who makes children’s clothes to supplement her income, was fleeced by a Facebook fraudster.

        TRIBUTE: Whale watch ‘larrikin’ leaves lasting legacy

        premium_icon TRIBUTE: Whale watch ‘larrikin’ leaves lasting legacy

        News Over the years Brian and his wife Jill won more than 40 awards

        Covid, strange sores: Colourful reasons for missing court

        premium_icon Covid, strange sores: Colourful reasons for missing court

        News A cyst, attending a fever clinic and dealing with a broken down car were among the...

        What’s on around the Coast this weekend

        premium_icon What’s on around the Coast this weekend

        Whats On Four events for revheads, teddy bears, market lovers and art aficionados.