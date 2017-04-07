Driver speeds off from police, last seen in Tinana

A SPEEDING motorist managed to get away from Maryborough police after the driver was seen travelling at a high speed on Ferry St.

Senior Constable David Weber from Maryborough Police Station said officers saw a red ford V8 falcon at 11pm on Thursday.

When they attempted to intercept the vehicle, the driver sped off down Gympie Road.

The vehicle was last seen travelling down Tapscott St in the Tinana area.

The Queensland number plates are believed to be 836 TPR or similar to this.

If you have any information that will help police investigations call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.