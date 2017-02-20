VIDEO: Driver injured in Maryborough crash

EMERGENCY crews have attended the scene of a crash in Maryborough.



The incident happened about 3.30pm on Sunday on the corner of Woodstock and Neptune Sts when a truck and car collided.

It is unclear how the crash happened.



The car was badly damaged in the crash.



Police directed traffic around the scene while ambulance and fire crews attended to those involved.



The driver of the vehicle was treated by the ambulance crew for minor injuries.



A spokesman for Queensland Ambulance Media did not have information as to the gender of the driver.



Two tow trucks also attended the scene.



The intersection at Woodstock and Neptune Sts was blocked while emergency services attended the scene and while the vehicles were removed.



No further information was available regarding the crash at the time of going to print on Sunday.



To report any information regarding the crash, contact Maryborough police on 4123 8111 or Policelink on 131 444.

