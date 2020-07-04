Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Daryl Levien died yesterday after his car flipped.
Daryl Levien died yesterday after his car flipped.
Crime

Driver turns themselves into police after fatal crash

Lachlan Mcivor
3rd Jul 2020 5:18 PM | Updated: 4th Jul 2020 7:08 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 23-YEAR-OLD is assisting police with their investigations following a fatal traffic crash yesterday.

The Forensic Crash Unit was trying to track down the driver of a blue Toyota Camry that was travelling along East St, Ipswich yesterday.

Raceview man Daryl Levien, 36, suffered critical head injuries and died soon after being taken away in an ambulance after his car flipped onto its roof.

The driver of the Camry voluntarily attended Yamanto Police Station and is assisting officers with their enquiries.

Officers continue their appeal for witnesses to the fatal traffic crash early yesterday afternoon.

Anyone who may have dashcam vision of the Mercedes possibly travelling with another vehicle in the Ipswich area prior to the crash is also urged to come forward.

Investigations are continuing.

traffic crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘We’re not ready’: How to make M’boro a tourism hotspot

        premium_icon ‘We’re not ready’: How to make M’boro a tourism hotspot

        Community ‘We’ve got a lot of people who are proud to tell our history’

        Murder, drugs and abuse: Court cases that shocked Coast

        Murder, drugs and abuse: Court cases that shocked Coast

        News These were the cases that shocked and disgusted us

        1000 per cent increase: Border opening makes state number 1

        premium_icon 1000 per cent increase: Border opening makes state number 1

        Travel Tourism surging since decision to reopen borders

        RARE SIGHT: Whole families of elusive sea creatures spotted

        premium_icon RARE SIGHT: Whole families of elusive sea creatures spotted

        News A herd of dugongs was spotted from the vessel