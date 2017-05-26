Drivers being urged to sign pledge on Fatality Free Friday

TODAY is Fatality Free Friday and after 11 fatal crashes in the Wide Bay so far this year, Fraser Coast drivers are being urged to sign a pledge to travel safely while on the road.



A pledge event will be held at the Transport and Main Roads Customer Service Centre in Bright St, Maryborough on Friday from 8.30am to 9.30am.



At the same time last year there had been 14 fatal crashes in the region, while there were six at this time in 2015 and five in 2014.

