Two cars were involved in a crash on Boat Harbour Dr and Elizabeth St. Inge Hansen

EMERGENCY services have responded to a minor two-vehicle crash at Urangan roundabout.

It is understood a man was driving north on Elizabeth St, and allegedly failed to give way to a woman who drove her Suzuki Swift through the roundabout at Boat Harbour Dr about 7pm on Wednesday.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.