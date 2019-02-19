Drunk driver's excuse: 'My dog crashed my car, officer'

Jack Samuel Jordan Dains blamed his dog for driving and crashing his car into a neighbour's fence.

A DRUNK man blamed his dog for driving and crashing his car into a neighbour's fence when police arrived at the Image Flat, Nambour home.

Jack Samuel Jordan Dains, 25, then tried to run from officers before he laughed as he was tackled to the ground.

Dains told them to let him up or he would "go off", and admitted to drinking about 10 mid-strength beers in the eight hours from midday.

Police prosecutor Rebecca Lambert told the court Dains claimed his dog had been the driver.

Dains pleaded guilty in the Nambour Magistrates Court to failing to provide breath and blood specimens, which carry a sentence equivalent to driving under the influence of liquor.

He also pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer and not wearing a seatbelt after he was thrown into the back seat during the crash.

The court heard Dains had written off his car, which was worth about $10,000 but uninsured due to his intoxication.

Dains had driven off to get away from a "nasty argument" with his partner and then took his anger out on the police.

The stonemason of five years was concerned he would struggle to pay his mortgage as his job relied heavily on a licence.

Magistrate Graham Hillan said if Dains had been more co-operative he likely would not have fronted court, or would have faced lesser charges.

Dains was fined $1700, a conviction was recorded and he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for seven months.