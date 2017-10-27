Sport

Drivers flock to first round of Ian Boettcher series

MAJOR COMP: The Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Sedan Super Series will be held on Saturday.
IT'S likely the richest Production Sedan event on the Australian speedway calendar.

And 38 competitors from all over the nation will descend on Maryborough for its first round.

The first round of the Ian Boettcher Race Parts Production Sedan Super Series will be held at the speedway this Saturday, alongside five other categories in an action-packed weekend for the venue.

It's the biggest car count for a non-blue ribbon event event in the club's history.

For Maryborough Speedway president Wayne Moller, it marks the second time a title like this has been held in Queensland.

"This is a great start to the series with so many competitors, and for many of our local guys it will be their first experience for the season,” Moller said.

"Josh Arthur and Brendan Bayfield will be two to watch out for in that category.

"Arthur was a previous champion in street stocks and he's won several championships for the club, so he's definitely a strong competitor.”

Moller said high-ranking competitions like the Ian Boettcher series meant a huge boost to the town.

With each car bringing about four people into town, he said motels would be booked out and food would be bought from local businesses.

"Basically, it's a great event for the town,” he said.

"There's a big car base between Maryborough and Gympie, so the club has become one of the strongest sedan clubs through Queensland in recent years.”

Other series include the Wingless, Super Sedans, Junior Sedans, Street Stocks and National 4s to be held over the weekend.

Some of the region's go- karters will also take part in the events, with competitor Ashley Moller looking to enter after her stint at the Speedway Karts state titles in Ayr last weekend.

