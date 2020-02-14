Menu
Driver’s foul-mouthed rant at police

14th Feb 2020 8:44 AM

 

Footage has surfaced of the moment a furious motorist was pulled over by New South Wales police, before launching into an expletive-laden rant aimed at the officers.

The man claimed he was pulled over when he sounded his horn at the unmarked police car, because it was "travelling too slow in the outside lane".

"I got pulled over by these f**king little dogs because they're doing 80km/h in the right lane and I beeped," he said in the recording.

The clip, uploaded to TikTok on Thursday, then shows him launch into a bizarre tirade, labelling the police "rats" and "little dogs".

The extraordinary footage was uploaded to TikTok. Picture: TikTok
At one point, the driver tells the officers, who were trying to reason with him, "I don't care what you have to say, you all are spastics".

When one of the officers attempted to interrupt, the man said, "Excuse me officer, I'm not talking to you I'm talking to the camera".

He was then told to return to his car, prompting him to label the officers "little gronks".

"I'll get another ticket and shove it up your a*se you little rat."

The ordeal ends with the motorist approaching one of the police officers from behind and saying, "Excuse me d*ckhead, can I see your name please?"

When he failed to get a response, he moved onto the next officer and said, "Excuse me you stupid little rat, can I see your name please?"

NSW Police has been contacted for comment.

The man labelled the police officers ‘little dogs’. Picture: TikTok
