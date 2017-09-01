24°
Drivers lose control after oil spill

Amy Formosa
by

AN oil spill caused drivers to lose control of their cars, with some vehicles sliding off the road in Maryborough on Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the intersection of Ferry and Alice sts about 10am after reports of the fuel spill.

Maryborough Fire Station officer Adrian Massingham said some drivers lost control while turning into Alice St.

Fire and police crews were called to make the area safe.

"We put an absorbent saw dust to make the road safe while police controlled traffic," Officer Massingham said.

"It's believed the fuel came from a truck," he said. 

One lane of traffic was closed for about half an hour.

There were no accidents caused by the spill.

