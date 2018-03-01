Huge problem with Aussie car recall

All drivers should check if their car is on the airbag recall list, the RACQ says.

EVERY Australian should be checking if their car is on the airbag recall list that could take years to work through, according to the RACQ.

Following the federal government's announcement that 2.3 million cars with the defective Takata airbags would be recalled, RACQ's head of technical and safety policy Steve Spalding said consumers needed to take the recall seriously.

"What is critical is that motorists take this advice seriously, there is an element of owner responsibility if you don't receive a notice, check your vehicle," he said.

Mr Spalding said drivers should not attempt disconnect their airbags.

Fabiana Santos with her 2009 Subaru Tribeca, which will need a replacement airbag. Picture: Annette Dew

It could be years before every vehicle affected by the faulty airbags is fixed.

"When you think about the size of the problem there are significant logistical issues," Mr Spalding said.

"It's a staggering number of cars affected and dealerships are already running close to capacity, they don't have staff sitting around doing nothing.

"In some regional towns they might not have a dealership nearby ... it's a very big problem for consumers and dealerships."

Australia makes up 1 per cent of the global new car market.

Adequate supply of parts would be a major issue for Australian dealerships, Mr Spalding said.

The fault in the airbags lies within its propelling mechanism, which becomes defective when exposed to high levels of moisture and can scatter shards of metal upon activation.

They have caused dozens of deaths and hundreds of injuries worldwide, including one death in Australia.

It is too soon to say what, if any, impact the recall will have on second-hand vehicle prices, according to Australian Automotive Dealer Association CEO David Blackhall.

"Second hand vehicle prices are determined by a variety of factors and will differ according to the preferences of the various purchasers,' he said.

"This is a vehicle safety recall on an unprecedented scale and it has already led to a substantial increase in workload for workshops in many dealerships."

Mr Blackhall said franchisee dealerships have lready fixed 1.7 million Takata affected vehicles across Australia.

Japan's Takata Corporation filed for bankruptcy last year.

A message on its website says it "apologises to the driving public for the widespread concern and inconvenience caused as a result of our inflators".

The RACQ says all Australian car owners should check to see if their vehicle is affected by the airbag recall.

AIRBAG RECALL CHECKLIST

Where do I check?

You can check if your car is subject to recall by either visiting the ACCC'S product safety site: productsafety.gov.au or by contacting your car's manufacture by phone or visiting its website.

What's the difference between compulsory and non-compulsory?

A number of vehicle suppliers have voluntarily recalled vehicles fitted with defective Takata airbags in Australia.

The compulsory recall requires all suppliers of vehicles with defective Takata airbags to recall all affected vehicles in Australia.

There are around 50,000 cars currently on Australian roads that require urgent replacement.

Consumers should call their local dealer to arrange a replacement airbag.

What do I do if I'm on the urgent list?

If you don't want to drive your car to the dealership the manufacturer is obliged to provide towing for you.

If you are have to leave your car with the supplier for more than 24 hours in order to replace the airbag, then the supplier must provide you with a loan or hire car, or offer to fund reasonable alternative transportation, if you request it.

A Takata air-bag inflater. Some inflaters have been prone to explosions. PHOTO: REUTERS

If I'm not on the recall list now am I safe?

No. Manufacturers have until April 3, 2018 to provide details of the additional recalled vehicles to the ACCC so check again after that.

Second hand cars

Regardless of whether you bought your vehicle brand new or second hand, you are entitled to a replacement airbag free of charge.

To make sure you're notified if your vehicle is subject to the Takata airbag recall, you should contact the manufacturer of your car so they have your current contact details.

Legally businesses can't sell cars that are under active recall before having the defective Takata airbag replaced.

If recall action is not yet initiated for the car, and the second-hand dealer knows that the vehicle is subject to future recall, then the dealer can still sell it to you, provided they inform you about the future recall.