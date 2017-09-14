Drivers needed for Maryborough MOW

Meals on Wheels Maryborough is in desperate need of volunteer drivers like Dawn and Ken Hoare who also work in the kitchen with chef David Meier (left) and MOW co-ordinator Carly Partridge (2nd from left).

Boni moved to Bauple when she was 12 and started with the Herald in 1991. Over the years, she’s worked her way up from secretary to editor.

THEY deliver more than just a meal to Maryborough's frail and aged, but our Meals on Wheels volunteers are low in numbers.

Meals on Wheels have been providing balanced and tasty meals since April 28, 1965, when a group of community minded citizens officially became the vital service to the Maryborough community.

To continue this great service MOW are in desperate need of volunteers, especially drivers.

"We are in desperate need of people to deliver meals at the moment - it is a very important role,” MOW co-ordinator Carly Partridge said.

"They could do one day a week, fortnight, whatever time they are available.

"There are different size runs but in general a run would take about one to one-and-a-half hours.”

Meals are delivered between 11am and 1pm and deliverers are asked to arrive at around 10.30am and are offered a small bite and drink before loading up the car and sent on their destination.

Carly said there were about 40 volunteers that cover the kitchen and deliveries with two people assisting in each home delivery run.

"We have a variety of lovely people from early 30s to our long-standing volunteers who age in their 80s.”

Lola and Ken Godfrey are dedicated volunteers, delivering fresh meals to clients for Maryborough's Meals on Wheels. Boni Holmes

Lola Godfrey is 78 years old and has been volunteering with MOW for 19 years.

The dedicated volunteer said she had seen many changes over the years but the volunteers and staff were just amazing.

"There was a time when we would take a huge thermos and ladle out the soup to the client, filling their bowls and plates - now everything is pre-packaged,” Lola said.

"Some people don't see anyone but us and the cleaning lady.

"I love what I am doing - this is a great service.”

Helping complete that healthy meal is chef of more than 13 years David Meier.

David has been chef with MOW for three months.

"This is a pretty stress-free job and our volunteers all help out and all know their role.”

Lola's husband Ken started helping out in 2003 after retirement.

"It's quite enjoyable and I look forward to having a chat with our customers,” Ken said.

The couple both agreed that they needed more young people to help out but understood everyone's commitments.

Ken and Dawn Hoare have been working in both the kitchen and delivering for three-and-a-half years.

"We love it - we form a bond with the client,” Ken said.

"It's like becoming a family member.”

"If you become a regular member you can tell if they are feeling a bit off and we can address that,” Dawn said.

"It is not just a meal service - it's an all-over service.”

To volunteer with Meals on Wheels Maryborough visit 167 Churchill St, Maryborough, mowfc.org.au or phone 4121 4297 between 7am to 3pm Monday to Friday.